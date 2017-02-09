NAMM 2017: The Latest from Kiesel Guitars

While checking out gear at the 2017 NAMM Show, we stopped by the Kiesel Guitars booth to get a look at their Jason Becker, Allan Holdsworth and Greg Howe signature models and a whole lot more.

In the video below, Jeff Kiesel gives us a tour of the booth, running through a range of instruments including headless models, multiscale guitars, seven- and eight-string guitars and the aforementioned signature models.

He also shed some light into the history of the company, sharing that Kiesel Guitars is celebrating its 71st year in 2017. In 2015, the company changed its name back from Carvin to Kiesel, the original name Lowell Kiesel used when he launched the company in 1946.

For more on Kiesel Guitars, visit kieselguitars.com.