NAMM 2017: Orange Launches Kongpressor Class A Compression Pedal

Orange Amplification add to their successful guitar pedal range with the launch of the new Kongpressor.

The new pedal draws on the world’s most iconic vintage optical studio compressors for its inspiration, adding a stunning three dimensional quality to any rig.

The Kongpressor is an analogue Class A compression pedal with a very natural sound. It has an incredibly satisfying, springy playing response with attack and release times that can be adjusted to suit. At low compression levels the pedal’s effect is transparent, yet somehow fattening, adding mojo and a glossy sheen to the core tone.

Like all Orange pedals, the Kongpressor doubles its operating voltage internally to 18V. This drastically increases the headroom, resulting in super clean compression. Even at extreme settings, where most compressors start to suck the life out of the sound, the Kongpressor’s tone remains musical with a great feel under the fingers. Whether you are new to compression or a seasoned user, it is impossible to get a bad sound from Orange’s latest offering.

In addition to the compression parameters, the pedal also features an active treble control, Chime, to add extra sparkle if desired. This means it also works brilliantly as a clean or treble boost for lead lines that will cut through the band with plenty of full-bodied, singing sustain. It also features an ultra-linear buffered bypass to maintain tonal integrity and harmonic content when the pedal is switched off.

