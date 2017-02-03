Somnium Guitars Let You Change Your Guitar’s Specs in Seconds

(Image credit: Somnium Guitars)

Guitars are just a collection of various parts and components assembled together by a guitar maker.

But what if you could completely change up your guitar at will, swapping out the body, neck, pickups and even the fretboard for other parts to give you the equivalent of several different instruments in one?

That’s the idea behind Somnium Guitars. The patented design lets players interchange the pickups, body styles, bridges and fretboards to create a completely different guitar whenever they want.

The guitars are made from individual machined components that are user-interchangeable. Somnium says one guitar can be reassembled and transformed to another in less than a minute without tools and without even having to remove the strings. The instrument uses a quick-change pickup cartridge that allows swapping and inverting of any pickup configuration within seconds. In addition, the detachable bodies make it possible to carry the instrument in a shorter and more compact case, and to bring several body styles with you.

Somnium introduced its guitars at winter NAMM 2017 and the individual USA-manufactured components will be available soon. You can check out the Somnium in the video below from Music Worth Buying.

Visit SomniumGuitars.com for more information.