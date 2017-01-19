NAMM 2017: Reverend Guitars Announces 20th Anniversary Double Agents

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

This year, Reverend Guitars celebrates its 20th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the company is releasing two special versions of their best-selling Double Agent Series—the 20th Anniversary Double Agent OG, a hardtail, and the 20th Anniversary Double Agent W, with a Wilkinson Tremolo.

Both Double Agents will feature a Railhammer Hyper Vintage Pickup at the bridge position, a brushed aluminum pickguard, and “1997-2017” inlayed on the fretboard.

The guitars will be available in Trans Black FM, Trans Orange FM, Trans Natural FM, and Trans Chronic Blue FM. The guitars will be in production for 2017 only. On all Reverend Guitars, there is a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod—all for maximum performance.

For more information, visit reverendguitars.com.

For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.