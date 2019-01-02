NAMM 2019: Ibanez Unveils Five New Signature Models

Ahead of this year's NAMM show, Ibanez has unveiled five new signature electric guitar models based on the company's popular AZ series.

Polyphia’s Timothy Henson and Scott LePage, Chon’s Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel have all been given Ibanez signatures, while Andy Timmons’ model has also received an AZ-inspired redesign.

Though the specs of these new models largely mirror those of their AZ series contemporaries, new finishes and pickup configurations abound.

You can examine the individual models, and their exact specifications, in the gallery below. Prices for the new guitars have not yet been made available.

For more on the new models, head on over to ibanez.com.