NAMM 2019: Ibanez Unveils Five New Signature Models

Ahead of this year's NAMM show, Ibanez has unveiled five new signature electric guitar models based on the company's popular AZ series.
Polyphia’s Timothy Henson and Scott LePage, Chon’s Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel have all been given Ibanez signatures, while Andy Timmons’ model has also received an AZ-inspired redesign.
Though the specs of these new models largely mirror those of their AZ series contemporaries, new finishes and pickup configurations abound.
You can examine the individual models, and their exact specifications, in the gallery below. Prices for the new guitars have not yet been made available.
For more on the new models, head on over to ibanez.com.
The ATZ100 Andy Timmons features an ATZ S-TECH WOOD 1pc Roasted Maple neck, Alder body, S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple fretboard, 22 Jumbo Stainless Steel frets, a Wilkinson-Gotoh VSVG tremolo bridge, DiMarzio The Cruiser neck, middle and bridge pickups and .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046 strings.
The EH10 Erick Hansel features a Walnut top, Nyatoh body, Jatoba fretboard, an AZ Oval C Roasted Maple neck, 24 jumbo stainless steel frets, a Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge, Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro (S) neck pickup, a Seymour Duncan Hyperion (H) bridge pickup, a Graph Tech nut and .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046 strings.
The Ibanez MAR10 Mario Camarena features a AZ Oval C Roasted Maple neck, American Basswood body, Roasted Maple fretboard, 24 Jumbo stainless steel frets, a Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge, Seymour Duncan Hyperion neck, middle and bridge pickups, a Graph Tech nut and .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046 strings.
The Ibanez SLM10 Scott LePage features an AZ Oval C Roasted Maple neck, a Quilted Maple top, American Basswood body, a Roasted Maple fretboard with a White dot inlay, 22 Jumbo stainless steel frets, a Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge, a DiMarzio SLM Original neck pickup, DiMarzio True Velvet middle and bridge pickups, a GraphTech nut and .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046 strings.
The Ibanez THBB10 Tim Henson features an AZ Oval C Roasted Maple neck, American Basswood body, Roasted Maple fretboard, 24 Jumbo stainless steel frets, a Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge, DiMarzio THBB Original neck, middle and bridge pickups, a GraphTech nut and .010/.013/.017/.026/.036/.046 strings.