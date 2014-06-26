New Gear: Meet the Pykmax "High Performance Guitar Pick" — with Demo Video

Pro Music Marketing Inc. has announced the release of its Pykmax High Performance Guitar Picks.

The pick, the result of a multi-year design and engineering effort, features a patented ergonomic design that fits the hand comfortably and eliminates traditional muscle pressure associated with gripping traditional picks.

“The guitar pick has always been somewhat of an obstacle for many beginning and intermediate players," says Jeremy Milikow, CEO of Pro Music Marketing.

"Pykmax enables those players to concentrate more on playing great music and less on gripping the guitar pick.”

According to the company, guitarists of all skill levels — who chose to participate in a pre-market trial — agreed that Pykmax "dramatically increases comfort while enhancing picking speed and precision."

Pykmax was conceived and developed by Noam Sander, president of Pro Music Marketing, when he was a student at Berklee College of Music. Sander was exploring new tools and techniques that could help advance his playing level. He felt the guitar pick should be redesigned so that it could fit more firmly and comfortably, which could lead to greater speed and control and new techniques.

Pykmax is available in two right-handed body sizes, small and medium.

From the company:

"The small size is perfect for children up the age of approximately 15 and for adults with small hands. The medium size is great for most adult players. Three plectrum gauges are offered for each body size. 0.60mm, 0.88mm and 1.00mm. Pykmax plectrums are precision injected molded from Delrin. Standard Pykmax packaging includes one body and one plectrum mounted on the body."

The standard retail price is $15. Pykmax is available in the U.S. on Amazon.com.

For more about Pykmax, visit pykmax.com, check it out on Facebook and watch the two videos below. The top video explains Pykmax; the bottom is a Pykmax demo featuring a cover of Dream Theater's "The Best of Times" by Bar Bitran.