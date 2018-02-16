NEXI Industries Introduces NEXI Slim Pedalboard

NEXI Industries has introduced the NEXI Slim, a pedalboard that takes up less space, allowing the player to bring only the essentials without sacrificing tone.

The NEXI Slim has many of the features of NEXI's Solution, just in a smaller, more mobile format. Key features include a large display and built-in tuner, plus a 3-step booster and power supply. The board has four slots, allowing the user to click-and-play any four of NEXI’s analog single pedals.

The NEXI Slim also features built-in DI and can power pedals up to 12V externally. Guitarists can also use their existing 9V pedals and put them in the chain on the pedal board any way they like with the ConNEXI adapter, which is sold separately. The pedalboard also features a soft carry case that will keep it safe in transit.

For more info, stop by nexi.eu.