Nux Announces Cerberus Multi-Function Effect Pedal

(Image credit: Nux)

Nux has announced its new Cerberus multi-function effect pedal. From the company:

You can use Cerberus as a standalone pedal or add your favorite gear into the chain using a four-cable method. Control everything the way you like; you could prepare your setup and control as a stomp box chain or save any combination as a preset and recall it with a single click.

We've put together two exclusive analog drive/distortion pedals, brand-new modulation, delay and reverb effects, an integrated loop switcher, IR loader, kill dry function, 0 to 20dB volume boost and an accurate tuner into a simple-to-use floor unit. Great tone, ultimate flexibility, easy control and extreme portability make Cerberus ideal for all players.

It also has an additional control switch for the selected functions of your choice.

Analog Effects: Overdrive (Blues Breaker style), Distortion (Brown Sound)

Digital Effects: Tremolo, Phaser, U-Vibe, Chorus (Analog, Vintage and Modern), Delay ('60s, '70s and '80s; '60s=Tape Echo, '70s=Analog, '80s=Digital), Reverb (Spring, Plate and Hall)

Cerberus also has stereo outputs; one of them is a dedicated output with speaker simulation for direct connection to mixer or your audio interface. You can simply activate or deactivate (if you are using two amps) by pressing the "Cab Sim" button while using Output 2. Headphone output is cabin simulated and ready to play.

Main Features: Analog Overdrive & Distortion circuit, True Bypass (OD/Dist. module), Buffered Tail Bypass (Modulation, Delay, Reverb), Inside routing between Overdrive and Distortion, Inside routing between Delay and Reverb, Cabin simulation IR loader, Full MIDI implementation, Sixteen effects, Kill Dry switch, Ultra low latency (in to out 0.68ms - 2.04ms), Editor Software and upgrade (Via USB), Stereo output, Cabin simulated headphone out.

Cerberus will be available from official dealers, and the street price will be $299 (USD).

For more information, write to ersin@cherubtechnology.com or visit nuxefx.com.