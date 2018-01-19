Nux Announces Mighty Lite Bluetooth Desktop Amplifier

(Image credit: NUX)

Nux has announced its new Mighty Lite Bluetooth Desktop amplifier. It's an ultra-low-watt practice amp that can be used in any room—or on any desk—via a battery-powered operation or USB-to-power bank connection. It features three channels, built-in digital reverb and delay, an Aux line in or Bluetooth connection for jamming along with your own music, a headphone out and an emulated line out for silent practice or recording.

The amp also features built-in drums (with nine different drumming styles), a built-in metronome and a tempo control that controls the delay speed and the drums.

The Mighty Lite Bluetooth Desktop amplifier runs with a 9V power adapter, USB connection via power bank or 6 AA size batteries. It has an MSRP of $99.

