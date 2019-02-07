Orange Amplification Unveils the TremLord 30

Orange Amplification has unveiled the TremLord 30, which the company is touting as its “very British take on the 1950s amplifier.”

The 30-watt, 1x12 all valve combo boasts two 12AT7 tubes and three 12AX7 tubes in the preamp section and four EL84 tubes output tubes.

Features include built-in valve tremolo with two footswitchable speeds; two-spring reverb tank (footswitchable, on/off); post-tremolo FX loop; and an Italian-designed Lavoce 12-inch speaker.

There’s also a "Headroom to Bedroom" switch, which makes it possible to shift the TremLord between 30/15 watts and 2/1 watts.

For more information on the TremLord 30, head over to Orange Amps.