Outlaw Effects Launches Four New Pedals

Outlaw Effects has launched four new pedals: the Cactus Juice Overdrive, the Wrangler Compressor, the Eldorado Echo and the Wye ABY Box.

Outlaw Cactus Juice Overdrive

The Outlaw Cactus Juice Overdrive ($49)

From the company:

One dose of this tonic for your tone will cure all that ails your overdrive sound. Two distinct modes offer a wide array of classic, screamer-inspired crunch: Normal Mode gives you that traditionally warm and creamy breakup, while Juiced Mode ups the gain dosage to extra strength, and lets you tear through even the densest of mixes. Level, Gain and Tone knobs give you complete control over your sound.

Outlaw Wrangler Compressor

The Outlaw Wrangler Compressor ($49)

This compression cowboy herds in extremes to smooth out your tone while maintaining its character. With the Sensitivity control, you can dial in subtle, transparent compression, or opt for a more pronounced effect with prolonged sustain. The Tone control gives you the option of adding some color to your sound, while the Normal/Hi Cut toggle switch lets you reduce unwanted brightness with a flick of a switch.

Outlaw Eldorado Echo

The Outlaw Eldorado Echo ($69)

Like the clangs of prospectors' picks that ricocheted through the canyons of the Old West, this golden nugget delivers precise digital repeats that can your tone from rags to riches. Eldorado features three echo effect variations: Normal Mode provides crisp, clean repeats; Dark Mode removes some of the highs from the repeats and adds some grit; and Reverse Mode inverts your delays for trippy, mind-expanding sounds. Additionally, a Saved Mode feature allows you to call up a favorite setting with a quick double-tap of the footswitch, regardless of how the controls are set.

Outlaw Wye ABY Box

The Outlaw Wye ABY Box ($49)

This versatile, 2-way signal routing tool allows you to instantly switch between two inputs or two outputs, or to use two inputs or two outputs simultaneously. For example, you can easily alternate between two different amps or amp channels, or quickly switch between two guitars going into one amp.

These four pedals will be available starting in February. For more info, stop by outlawguitareffects.com.