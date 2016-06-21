Park Introduces Big Note 100 Guitar Amp

Park Amplification announces the Big Note 100, a massive sounding 100 watt, dual KT88 guitar amplifier that offers bold clean tones and classic overdrive.

Based on a vintage 200 watt UK-built behemoth known for its artist use and huge sound, the BN100 brings that amazing sound into the 21st century.

While maintaining the particularly clear and defined character the amp is known for, Park has added new features that make it more useful for today’s players such as switchable cascaded channels for higher gain and a Post Phase Inverter Master Volume for taming the beast.

The Big Note 100 uses the same specification 3” power transformer as used in early plexi 100 watt amps to create the high voltages necessary to achieve the raw power and tone the amp is capable of. The Ultralinear output transformer tops off this unique circuit and adds to the note definition and clarity the amp produces.

As with all Park amplifiers, the BN100 is meticulously hand-built in NYC by Mitch Colby with parts chosen for quality and tone.

Features:

• Two KT88s at high plate voltages

• Two 12AX7 and one 12AU7

• Ch 1 Volume, Ch 2 Volume, Treble, Mid, Bass, Master,

• Brightness controls

• Switchable channel cascading for higher gain

• Switchable “Punch” tone shift adds aggression and definition

• 3” stack high voltage power transformer

• Ultralinear output transformer

• 90 watts clean, 130 watts fully cranked

• 50 lbs.

• 29” x 10” x 8.5”

• Available: July 2016

• Price: $3,000.

For more information, visit parkamplifiers.com.