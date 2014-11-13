Paul Gilbert Demos TC Electronic Ditto Looper with AC/DC Riffs — Video

Although it's certainly not a "must," demo videos that feature big-name guitarists who happen to be great teachers have that extra element of "cool."

Case in point: The guys at TC Electronic have posted this demo video featuring Paul Gilbert.

In the clip below, you can watch Gilbert — with his signature Ibanez guitar and Marshall amps — as he demonstrates the company's Ditto Looper, direct from his home studio in North Hollywood.

Gilbert dives into some AC/DC ("Back in Black"), explains how the Ditto Looper helps him play in time, then jumps back into "Back in Black." At the 2:31 mark, he borrows from Jimmy Page, inserting a phrase from the "Good Times, Bad Times" guitar solo.

Anyway, enjoy! For more about the TC Electronic Ditto Looper (which is only $99.99 at the moment ... just sayin'!), visit tcelectronic.com.