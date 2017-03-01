Paul Gilbert Tries to Break Ernie Ball’s New Paradigm Strings

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

With the pre-sale of Ernie Ball’s new Paradigm guitar strings launching today, the company asked Paul Gilbert to try to break a few of the new ultra-durable strings.

As you’ll see in the clip below, Gilbert certainly tried his damnedest (he even had the help of a power drill), but the Paradigm strings remained intact.

According to Ernie Ball, Paradigm represents the most advanced string technology ever created, and the strings are the first to ever come with a fully backed guarantee: If they break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge.

The strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before.

Watch the video below, and visit ernieball.com for more information.