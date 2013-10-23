Perri Ink Custom Guitars Announces Its First Bass, the Rocky IV

Perri Ink Custom Guitars has introduced its new Rocky IV custom bass.

The model represents the company's first foray into the bass market.

The Rocky IV features a contoured solid alder body, a one-piece maple neck with black block inlays and a 34-inch scale length, JENZ machine heads, a Seymour Duncan Music Man pickup and EQ circuit and 12K gold leafing by SoCal painter Sonny Boy.

"We're extremely proud of our very first custom bass guitar," says Nick Perri, the company's founder.

"Many ideas have culminated in the finely tuned instrument you see here, starting with the the desire to combine the features and aesthetics of the world's three most popular basses. This bass is one serious tone machine." A limited number of basses will be built this year.

The US-based Perri Ink Custom Guitars was founded in 2009 by Perri, a guitarist and entrepreneur.

For more information, visit perriinkguitars.com.