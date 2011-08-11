Photo Gallery: Avenged Sevenfold Signature Model Schecter Guitars

Brutal metalcore riffs, Iron Maiden-inspired guitar harmonies and a healthy dose of punk rock attitude have helped make Avenged Sevenfold one of the largest hard rock acts of the past decade. Hailing from Huntington Beach, California, the band is currently touring the US behind their fifth studio album, Nightmare.

To achieve their wicked tone, guitarists Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance each use their own signature model Schecter guitars.

Gate’s axe, the Schecter Synyster Standard, is equipped with a devilish pin-striped body, 24 jumbo frets and a Floyd Rose tremolo system, allowing for Gates' signature harmonic shrieks and dive-bombs. Unique to the Synyster Standard are the Seymour Duncan Designed HB-108 humbucker pickups, which produce a high gain signal that's ideal for aggressive rhythm and earsplitting lead playing.

Along with a number of Schecter models, including a white and blood-splattered S-1 Elite aptly named The Gynecologist, Zacky V plays his own ZV Blade signature model. The ZV Blade features a classic double-cutaway body with sick custom V Blade gold and black graphics, Seymour Duncan JB humbuckers and the TonePros Bridge System, equipped with a locking tailpiece to ensure stable tuning and intonation during Avenged Sevenfold’s high-energy shows.

Check out Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance shredding their signature models live: