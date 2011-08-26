Photo Gallery: Rolling Stones Members Throughout the Years

Next year marks the Rolling Stones' 50th anniversary.

It's an impressive feat, especially considering the band has gone through relatively few lineup changes since since Keith, Mick, Brian, original bassist Dick Taylor and original drummer Tony Chapman (sorry, no photo) began working together in 1962.

In terms of band members, most groups have roster lists in the double digits -- and they haven't been around nearly as long as the Stones. Charge it to Richards' and Jagger's iron-handed control, perhaps. Or maybe most musicians in their right minds recognize it's good to be a Stone, so why rock the boat?

For whatever reason, the Rolling Stones' core of Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts are a virtually impervious rock 'n' roll institution, an entity bigger than the sum of its parts. But for those with reducible interests, below are the parts.

They are the components that have made up one of the greatest rock 'n' roll bands in the world. And yes, this includes unofficial hired guns Darryl Jones and the late Ian Stewart. Low-profile players, perhaps, but real fans know who they are.