PRS Announces Limited Run SE Tremonti Standard

This signed version of Tremonti's most affordable signature model features the same pickups, PRS neck carve, fingerboard and bird inlays as the SE Tremonti Custom.

PRS has announced a limited run of signed SE Tremonti Standard guitars.

This special edition of the Alter Bridge guitarist’s most affordable signature model features the same Tremonti S pickups, PRS neck carve, fingerboard and bird inlays as the more expensive SE Tremonti Custom.

The guitar also comes with a backplate signed by Tremonti himself, and is available in a High Gloss Black finish with body binding.

This limited run of the PRS SE Tremonti Standard will be available only in Europe, with a planned run of 300 models, for a price of £475.

For more info, head on over to prsguitarseurope.com.