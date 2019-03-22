PRS Announces Limited Run SE Tremonti Standard

PRS has announced a limited run of signed SE Tremonti Standard guitars.

This special edition of the Alter Bridge guitarist’s most affordable signature model features the same Tremonti S pickups, PRS neck carve, fingerboard and bird inlays as the more expensive SE Tremonti Custom.

The guitar also comes with a backplate signed by Tremonti himself, and is available in a High Gloss Black finish with body binding.

This limited run of the PRS SE Tremonti Standard will be available only in Europe, with a planned run of 300 models, for a price of £475.

For more info, head on over to prsguitarseurope.com.