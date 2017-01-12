NAMM 2017: PRS Guitars Introduces New Sonzera Amplifier Line

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

PRS Guitars has announced the new Sonzera series of guitar amplifiers, which consists of the Sonzera 50 Watt Combo, Sonzera 50 Watt Head and Sonzera 20 Watt Combo. From the company:

Destined to be a go-to choice for pros and amateurs, each model features a clean and lead channel with independent controls for maximum versatility.

Featuring a rugged-gauge steel chassis, custom transformers rigorously designed to PRS specifications, and road-ready construction, each Sonzera model is ready to deliver serious tone with maximum reliability. Their highly-versatile twin channel layout with independent controls delivers a wide variety of tones from clean to overdrive.

A big, full, 3D clean channel combined with a rich 3-spring reverb produces an abundance of shimmering, ‘chimey’ tones, while the Sonzera’s lead channel carries a punch from edgy overdrive, to a stacked onslaught of full-on soaring lead tone. Both channels are maximized for note clarity and definition. The lead channel’s circuit design makes it easy to set up the lead channel to act like a boosted clean channel if so desired. Conversely, the tone controls can also be manipulated to make the channels sound like two completely different amplifiers.

The bright switch feature helps deliver familiar high-end snap, while the presence control and independent EQ for each channel allows players to quickly dial in a classic bell-like chime or warmer, muscular tones at bedroom levels, on stage, or in the studio.

“I ended up recording the entire new Kentucky album with the amp,” stated Chris Robertson of Blackstone Cherry. “It was my main amp for my rhythm sounds and my solos. It’s so simple. I just love it.”

“The Sonzera combines surprising flexibility with simple design; and produces big, clear tone from a convenient grab n’ go platform,” Mark Lettieri, Snarky Puppy.

Dave Knudson, Minus the Bear offered “In an amp, I’m normally looking for a really great clean tone especially when I’m running a lot of pedals. I really want a bright, clear, pristine tone that’s full bodied with enough bass to move the low-end and enough sparkle on top. The Sonzera’s been perfect.”

The Sonzera sports one JJ ECC835 and three 12AX7 preamp tubes and two power tubes (6L6GC’s for the 20 Watt amp and EL34’s for the 50 Watt amp). The combo versions have 12” Celestion V-style speakers. The Sonzera 50 watt versions have independent reverb controls; 20 watt amp has a global reverb control. The reverb is designed to enhance notes without clouding them and can be turned on or off via the footswitch. The effects loop (great for adding in your time-based effects) was designed as an integral part of the circuit.

“We designed this series with an enormous amount of tone, functionality, and serviceability,” stated Doug Sewell, PRS Amp Designer. “This labor of love has been meticulously tested at every step in product development to ensure that each Sonzera is gig-ready out-of-the-box.”

The Sonzera amplifiers can been seen for the first time at the 2017 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California from January 19-22 at PRS Guitars room 210A.

To see and hear the new Sonzera amplifiers, visit prsguitars.com/sonzera.

For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.