Reverend Guitars Unveils New Manta Ray 390

Reverend Guitars has unveiled the new semi-hollow Manta Ray 390, which the company touts as ideal for jazz, rock, or blues.

The new model features a korina body with a solid maple top, a three-piece korina neck and a choice of blackwood or ebony fingerboard.

Pickups are a trio of Reverend 9A5s, and there’s also a treble bleed circuit, Tune-O-Matic with Stop Tail bridge, Reverend Pin-Lock tuners and a choice of Midnight Black, Metallic Alpine and Mulberry Mist finishes.

The Manta Ray 390 is available for $1,329. For more information head to Reverend Guitars.