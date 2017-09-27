Reverend Introduces Updated Kingbolts

(Image credit: Reverend )

All Reverend Kingbolts now feature a dark roasted maple neck for both the increased resonance and superb look and feel.

The Blackwood Tek fingerboards are an environmentally-aware choice based on wood that is abundant and easily harvestable without sacrificing tone or quality.

The Reverend Kingbolt has a sleek body design, a simple yet effective control layout, and a Wilkinson tremolo system that stays in tune without the hassle of a locking nut. The revolutionary Railhammer Hyper Vintage bridge and Hyper Vintage neck pickups take it to another level with their PAF-style tone and a balanced signal due to the rails under the plain strings and slugs under the wound strings.

On all Reverend Guitars, there is a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod—all for maximum performance.

For more info, stop by reverendguitars.com.