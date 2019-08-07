RockBoard Unveils the ISO Power Block V10 Isolated Multi-Power Supply

RockBoard has unveiled the ISO Power Block V10 Isolated Multi-Power Supply, a new power supply for effects pedals.

From the company: The Power Block offers 10 transformer-isolated and highly filtered power slots — 8 x 9 volts (isolated) with a maximum current output of 150 mA each, and 2 x 18 volts (isolated) with a maximum current output of 400 mA each.

The ISO Power Block V10 Isolated Multi-Power Supply can separately power a total of up to 10 effects pedals simultaneously without any noise. The advanced filtering technology used in each of the power slots prevents high frequency noise. Through individual short circuit protection for each slot, connected effects pedals are effectively protected in case of a short circuit. Individual LEDs indicate short circuits for each of the 9V outputs. In case of a short circuit, only the effected slot is turned off, so undisturbed use of the rest of the effects pedals is guaranteed.

Includes:

• 1 x power adapter 18V DC, 2A with exchangeable regional plug adapters (EU, UK, US/CA, AU/NZ), input voltage 100-240 V AC, 2,1 x 5,5 mm barrel plug, polarity (-) center

• 10 x RockBoard Flat Power Cable, 60 cm - for connecting effects pedals

• 1 x RockBoard Power Ace Voltage Doubler Y-Cable, 20 cm / 7 7/8” (blue) - for bridging 2 slots and doubling/combining the volt output

• 1 x RockBoard Power Ace Current Doubler Y-Cable, 20 cm / 7 7/8” (white) - for bridging 2 slots and doubling/combining the current output

The ISO Power Block V10 Isolated Multi-Power Supply will be available starting in mid-September.

For more, head over to rockboard.de.