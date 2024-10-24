A personalized Fender and a $400 saving? Count us in! Fender's Mod Shop is currently offering free upgrades for a limited time

The price of your perfect guitar just got a little cheaper thanks to the Fender Mod Shop, where you can make some massive savings of up to $400 on body wood types, necks, pickups, and more. It’s an excellent early Black Friday guitar deal that will save you big time on building your dream guitar.

I had a quick go on the Fender Mod Shop designer to see what the prices would be like (and because it’s fun designing your dream guitar) and built my ideal Telecaster. It’s got an Alder body with a fetching Mystic Dakota Red paint scheme, a roasted Maple neck, Texas Special pickups, deluxe locking tuners , and a Bigsby B5, all for $1,899.99.



Considering that’s a couple of hundred dollars less than an American Ultra II guitar will cost you, and is designed specifically to your needs, I’d say this is a brilliant Black Friday Fender deal . You can currently customize all of Fender’s most popular models, including the Stratocaster , Telecaster , P-Bass , and even the divisive Acoustasonic.

Fender Mod Shop: Save up to $400 Building your dream guitar just got that bit cheaper thanks to a slurry of free upgrades at the Fender Mod Shop. With savings of up to $400 on body woods, necks, pickups, hardware, and loads more, you can take the price of your custom-built guitar to below the highest stock Fender model, the American Ultra II.

There’s a huge array of stuff on offer for each guitar, and if you max out your order you can take full advantage of that $400 saving. In terms of guitar bodies, you can upgrade to Chambered Ash, Mahogany, or Roasted Pine from your standard Alder fare, all of which are free upgrades. Whether you prefer the lighter weight of pine, or you want to increase sustain with a heavier Mahogany body it’s now completely free to add to your order.

Necks also have a huge array of free upgrades, giving you an excellent amount of choice over what is arguably the most important part of any electric guitar . You could go the full ‘hog with a Mahogany neck, try the dark Rosewood, or do what I did and go for a roasted maple neck and fretboard combo. Alongside block inlays, a painted headstock, and block inlays, these are all free upgrades in the sale.

Pickups have also got an excellent selection, from Shawbuckers, Texas Specials, V-Mod, Gen 4 Noiseless, and American Vintage II pups all included in the sale as a free upgrade. It gives you loads of choices whether you prefer classic Fender tones or you want something more modern, although altering your pickup choice does play with other selections like your pickguard and bridge.