A personalized Fender and a $400 saving? Count us in! Fender's Mod Shop is currently offering free upgrades for a limited time

The price of your perfect guitar just got a little cheaper thanks to the Fender Mod Shop, where you can make some massive savings of up to $400 on body wood types, necks, pickups, and more. It’s an excellent early Black Friday guitar deal that will save you big time on building your dream guitar.

I had a quick go on the Fender Mod Shop designer to see what the prices would be like (and because it’s fun designing your dream guitar) and built my ideal Telecaster. It’s got an Alder body with a fetching Mystic Dakota Red paint scheme, a roasted Maple neck, Texas Special pickups, deluxe locking tuners, and a Bigsby B5, all for $1,899.99.

Considering that’s a couple of hundred dollars less than an American Ultra II guitar will cost you, and is designed specifically to your needs, I’d say this is a brilliant Black Friday Fender deal. You can currently customize all of Fender’s most popular models, including the Stratocaster, Telecaster, P-Bass, and even the divisive Acoustasonic.

