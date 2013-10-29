Seventh Heaven: Tuners

Korg Pitchblack Chromatic Tuner

With its large, easy-to-read LED display and rugged die-cast aluminum housing, Korg’s Pitchblack chromatic tuner is suited for live performance and able to withstand the rigors of road use. Its compact, pedal-sized dimensions means it will fit into a pedal board, and the nine-volt DC output makes it possible to send power to other effects when daisy-chaining. The Pitchblack is now available in black chrome, red, white and chrome finishes.

LIST PRICE $69.99

korgusa.com

Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner

An update to the top-selling Boss TU-2, the TU-3 chromatic tuner is a stomp-box tuner for the next generation of guitarists and bassists. The new High-Brightness meter mode improves visibility under bright sunlight, and a newly designed 21-segment LED meter ensures super-accurate and visable tuning. Tuning modes include Chromatic and Guitar/Bass, which allows players to tune by string number, and the TU-3 has support for seven-string guitars and six-string basses.

LIST PRICE $160.50

rolandus.com

TC Electronic PolyTune

Billed as the world’s first polyphonic guitar tuner, the TC Electronic PolyTune allows all strings to be tuned simultaneously. With a simple strum, the PolyTune will tell you which strings need tuning. In addition, the PolyTune features a highly accurate chromatic tuner and true-bypass technology for unaffected signal flow when the pedal is bypassed and silent tuning when it is engaged.

LIST PRICE $69

tcelectronic.com