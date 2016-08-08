Six Things You Don’t Know About EVH Striped Series Guitars

Phillip McKnight is back with another great video. This time he shares “Six Things You Don’t Know About the EVH Gear Striped Series Guitars.”

The EVH Striped Series guitars feature a basswood Stratocaster-style body decked out in Eddie Van Halen’s famed striped graphics. Phillip says he made the video to share a few things people might not know about the model and to “dispel one rumor that even the most diehard EVH fan might believe,” he says.

This video is one of several Phillip has created to reveal lesser-known facts about various guitar models, including the Ibanez Steve Vai JEM, PRS Custom 24, Fender Telecaster and Stratocaster and Gibson Les Paul.

Check out the video, and when you’re done, take a look at Phillip’s other great and informative videos on his YouTube channel.