“IRs that faithfully capture the tones of two cabinets used extensively by Tony Iommi”: Celestion’s first Artist Series IRs bring Tony Iommi’s early- and latter-era Black Sabbath tones to the digital sphere

“Faithful digital images” of the cabinets used across five decades of Iommi’s career have been made available by the revered speaker manufacturer

Tony Iommi performs onstage with Black Sabbath
(Image credit: Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Prestigious speaker maker Celestion has announced its debut series of signature impulse responses, with heavy metal godfather Tony Iommi’s collection marking a key expansion of its digital collection.

For the uninitiated, impulse responses capture the essence of a guitar cabinet – typically mic'd up in a room – to bestow that same feel to digital amps that have no cabinet. It's a way of faking the power of a 4x12 stack for digital amp users.

Celestion Artist Series IRs Tony Iommi
(Image credit: Celestion)

