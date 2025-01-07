“A portable companion for authentic tone without compromise”: Has HeadRush changed the future of amp modeler rigs with a tiny $149 FRFR cab?

News
By
( , , )
published

The 30-watt FRFR-GO offers color-free amping of modelers for just shy of $150

HeadRush FRGR-Go
(Image credit: HeadRush)

NAMM 2025: HeadRush might just have changed the amp modeler game by unveiling one of the world’s smallest and most affordable FRFR speakers yet.

With the rapid rise of modelers comes the increasing need for cabs and speakers that can help project their tone without coloring them in any way.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.