“A portable companion for authentic tone without compromise”: Has HeadRush changed the future of amp modeler rigs with a tiny $149 FRFR cab?

NAMM 2025: HeadRush might just have changed the amp modeler game by unveiling one of the world’s smallest and most affordable FRFR speakers yet.

With the rapid rise of modelers comes the increasing need for cabs and speakers that can help project their tone without coloring them in any way.

To that end, Full Range Flat Response (FRFR) speakers are designed for a neutral output, meaning they won't distort or re-shape player-dialed tones in modeler amp sims. We’ve already seen Laney and Devin Townsend produce the world’s most powerful FRFR speaker, but HeadRush has now taken the polar opposite approach.

Seemingly inspired by the sheer portability of many market-leading amp modelers – including the Neural DSP Quad Cortex, Fender Tone Master Pro, and IK Multimedia ToneX One – HeadRush has just dropped a teeny FRFR speaker that, at $149, looks to be one of the smallest and cheapest speakers of its kind.

The lightweight 30-watt speaker promises “true-to-life, color-free tone” for modeler-using electric guitar players. Two three-inch speakers do the heavy lifting, accurately projecting the chosen guitar amp and cabinet emulations, while Bluetooth streaming and Aux inputs offer additional flexibility.

Its rechargeable battery can withstand 13 hours of riffing, with Bass and Treble EQs to help players adjust the speaker’s output to each room, from home practice to studio sessions and busking.

There’s even a carry handle for the speaker – which measures just 12.6” x 7.2” x 5.9”, and weighs 7.4 lbs – for easy transportation. It’s a solid spec list that makes a welcome addition to the ever-growing FRFR market and one that also hugely bolsters the affordable end.

Line 6’s Powercab (approx $849) and Friedman's ASM-12 ($1,399) represent the higher end of the scale, but before the FRFR-GO came along, Positive Grid’s Spark Cab, which weighs in at around $399, was one of the most affordable speakers of its kind readily available.

Then you have Fender's Tone Master FR speakers, but they too start from $499 and are far more substantially sized. As such, the sheer affordability and portability of the FRFR-GO could make it a hit among modeler users who want a cheap, no-nonsense cab to project their tones.

(Image credit: HeadRush)

“Stylish and portable, the FRFR-GO is the perfect companion for musicians seeking flexibility and authentic tone without compromise,” says Headrush.

The HeadRush FRFR-GO is available now for $149.

Jump to HeadRush to learn more.