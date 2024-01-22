NAMM 2024: “Keeps a guitarist’s gear safely organized, on display, and at the ready”: The gear furniture trend continues as On-Stage releases a workstation for keeping guitars, amps, pedals and more in one place

Proving that NAMM 2024 isn't just about instruments, pedals and amps, On-Stage has announced its musician-friendly storage solution for all of the aforementioned and more. The GWS5000 Guitar Workstation is designed for keeping your gear tidy when not in use and it will be on show in Anaheim.

The GWS5000 Guitar Workstation comes from On-Stage, a supplier of musical instruments and accessories, which is part of The Music People. The small but smart wooden unit has an in-built guitar stand at one end of its bookcase-like design, while a combo amp can sit in the heart of it, with cable hooks at the other end.

An angled shelf for storing pedals away is found at the unit’s base. Its storage offerings are completed by a V-shaped shelf for odds and ends like picks, slides and clip-on tuners which runs across the top of the unit.

In terms of its central storage, On-Stage says a combo amp “as large as a Deluxe Reverb or AC15” can fit snugly inside. Elevating the amp, meanwhile, should offer some minor sound quality improvements.

Its pedalboard shelf completely slides out of the workstation for comfortable placement wherever you’re sat or stood, and can even be taken to a gig, rehearsal or studio session. There isn’t, however, mention of an accompanying bag, although On-Stage does say there is a bottom door which closes to shield the pedals from dust, debris and even slightly ominous-sounding mishaps.

The built-in guitar stand should prove to be fairly universal, so even the weirdest shaped instruments – Strandbergs and EVH Sharks, we’re looking at you – should just about settle in place. For those who hate dings and scratches, rest assured the stand features padding, as do the cable hooks on the other end.

This isn’t the first time On-Stage has dabbled with furniture storage solutions; it even has a stool with a guitar stand hanging off its back rest. The GWS5000, meanwhile, does represent its most fully-fledged venture into the world of musician-minded furniture.

(Image credit: On-Stage)

There must be something in the air, as Fender has also ventured down a similar avenue. It says its new guitar and amp stands offer “a stylish and functional way to proudly display gear”. Could we be on the precipice of a musician furniture boom with rocking chair wah pedals and Kaoss pad bedside tables on the horizon?

For more information about the GWS5000, please visit On-Stage.com.

