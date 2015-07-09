Summer NAMM 2015: ESP Guitars Adds to LTD Bunny Brunel Signature Bass Series

After the successful introduction of two new LTD Signature Series basses for jazz fusion bassist Bunny Brunel at the NAMM Show in January, ESP Guitars (Summer NAMM booth 1232) is adding to the bass player’s arsenal with two more signature instruments at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show.

The LTD BB-1005/QM/Black Aqua and the LTD BB-1005 QM/Burnt Orange join Brunel’s growing line of signature basses.

“Bunny Brunel is a respected bass player as a solo artist and as a sideman for many of the world’s finest musicians in several musical genres,” says Matt Masciandaro, ESP president and CEO.

“We were very happy with the excellent response to the introduction of Bunny’s first ESP signature basses in January, and we’re confident that the new models will continue to add to the excitement of bass players who admire Bunny’s virtuoso-level performances.”

Both of the new models are fretted five-string basses with an impressive feature set designed to handle the professional studio and stage considerations of an in-demand player like Bunny Brunel. Available in Black Aqua and Burnt Orange finishes, they incorporate neck-thru-body construction, quilted maple top, ebony fingerboard, and a special Aguilar pickup set with an OBP-3 active preamp, as well as a Hipshot A-style bridge and Hipshot tuners with an extender on the lowest string. They join the current Brunel LTD Signature Series models that include a 4-string fretted and a 5-string fretless model.

Primarily known as a jazz fusion bassist, Bunny Brunel’s resume looks like a “who’s who” of the jazz world, having played with Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Tony Williams, Jack DeJohnette, Natalie Cole, Stevie Wonder, Stanley Clarke, Dizzy Gillespie, Tania Maria, Patrick Moraz, Ziggy Marley, Al Di Meola and many more.

His melodic approach to bass playing covers everything from smooth fretless growls to tight funk popping. He is a member of the fusion group CAB and also lends his talents to film and TV scoring. He has also just released his latest solo album, Invent Your Future, which features jazz fusion notables Patrick Moraz, Virgil Donati, Patrice Rushen, and many more, and includes songs composed by Brunel as well as Chick Corea, Jaco Pastorius and others.

