Summer NAMM 2015: Park Amplifiers Releases Rock Head 50 Guitar Amp

Due to the popular demand for channel switching amps, Park introduces the Rock Head 50, a channel-switching version of its high-quality, big tone, hand-wired amplifiers.

Based on the vintage Park Rock Head from the 1970s, the new Rock Head 50 offers what original 1970s Master Volume amps never offered; channel switching with both great clean and overdrive sounds with independent controls of levels.

The Rock Head 50 is capable of beautiful, sparkling clean tones, overdriven blues from a hint of OD to full-blown OD and classic rock sounds; all at any volume level. Belying its simple control layout, the RH50 has some clever circuitry which allows it to perform it’s magic.

Unlike most amps with a “high gain” OD channel, the Rock Head’s OD channel’s can be used as a second clean channel or produce bluesy overdrive to classic rock with just Gain and Master controls and no extra gain switches.

The Rock Head 50 features Volume, Bright Switch, Treble, Mid, Bass, Brightness, Gain, Master, EL34 power tubes, a 12AX7 driven preamp with switchable cascaded gain channel, cathode follower tone stack, passive series effects loop and overall post phase inverter master volume (PPIMV).

The Park Rock Head 50 offers professional musicians full bodied sound, superior tonality and feel with two foot switchable channels. Hand wiring offers ease of servicing, longest life and reliability, plus it’s welded chassis is strong and lightweight.

Retail price: $2,850

For more information, visit parkamplifiers.com.

For more Summer NAMM Show news, bookmark GuitarWorld.com's dedicated Summer NAMM 2015 page. And don't forget to follow GW on Twitter for more "live on the NAMM Show floor" coverage.