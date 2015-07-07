Summer NAMM 2015: Park Amplifiers Releases Little Head 18 Guitar Amp

Due to the popular demand for lower-powered amps, Park introduces the Little Head 18, a smaller, lower-powered version of its high-quality, big tone, hand-wired amplifiers.

The Park Little Head 18 features the same preamp and cathode follower driven tone stack as the Park 45.

What’s different is the addition of a highly variable power amp capable of using a number of octal based power amp tubes and an octal based rectifier tube socket that can use various tube and solid state plug-in rectifiers, plus a Post Phase Inverter Master Volume control (PPIMV) built into in a smaller size head cabinet.

User changeable output tubes include 6V6, 6L6 and EL34 and since the power amp is cathode biased with separate resistors on each power tube, no user biasing is necessary. User changeable rectifiers include 5Y3, GZ34 and solid state plug-in. Overall tone and power level will change (from 15 to 23 clean watts) depending on the choice of tubes. It is capable of beautiful, sparkling clean tones, overdriven blues from a hint of overdrive to full-blown OD and classic rock tones; all at playing levels that are suitable for the bedroom, studio or small club.

The Little Head features oversized power and output transformers, full power supply with choke, full featured two channel Park preamp with the addition of a Post Phase Inverter Master Volume, meticulous hand wiring and a strong, lightweight welded aluminum chassis.

The Park Little Head offers professional musicians various power levels, full bodied sound with no low-end compromise, superior tonality and feel, all at any volume level.

Retail price: $2,500

