Summer NAMM 2015 Video: Taylor 600 Series Acoustic Guitars

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we were able to stop by the Taylor Guitars booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, the Taylor crew shows off their new 600 Series Acoustic while talking up its design and tone.

In the clip, the Taylor crew shows off their new 600 Series Acoustic while talking up its design and tone.

