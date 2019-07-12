Summer NAMM 2019: Blackstar Announces amPlug 2 FLY Headphone Amp

Summer NAMM 2019: Blackstar has announced the amPlug 2 FLY headphone amp for guitar and bass. The fully-analog circuit, based on the company’s amPlug 2 series, has been reworked for clearer and more present sound.

The amPlug 2 FLY for guitar boasts clean, crunch and lead channels and includes Blackstar’s patented ISF tone control as well as chorus, delay and reverb effects. A bass version features classic, modern and overdrive voices, as well as tone control and six rhythm loops.

The amPlug 2 FLY series is available for $44.99 each.

For more information, head to Blackstar Amps.