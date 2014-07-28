Supro Amps at 2014 Summer NAMM: Coronado, Dual-Tone and Thunderbolt Guitar Amps — Demo Video

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2014 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were down there, we stopped by the Supro Amps booth. You can watch a video recap of our visit below.

In the clip, we're treated to demonstrations of the company's signature products, the Coronado, Dual-Tone and Thunderbolt guitar amps.

And while you're at it, be sure to check out our massive 2014 Summer NAMM photo gallery.