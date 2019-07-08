Summer NAMM 2019: Supro Unveils New Ozark Electric Guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Back in June, Supro released the Tri Tone, a vintage-inspired model based on its extremely rare 1959 Triple Tone guitar. Now, the company has unveiled the Ozark, an update on the late Fifties model famous for being Jimi Hendrix’s first electric guitar.

According to legend, Hendrix’s father purchased a white 1958 Supro Ozark model 1560S for him at Myers Music in Seattle in 1959. The new, limited edition model boasts historically accurate body dimensions and a 25” scale length, as well as the signature pinstripe line art from the original instrument.

There are also improvements to playability and intonation, including a string-through-body hardtail bridge mounted directly to the steel control plate and a black satin-finished maple neck with a pau ferro fretboard glued to the mahogany body at the 14th fret.

The guitar is fitted with a custom-made Aluma 90 pickup developed for Supro by Lace Music, which, according to the company, “captures the tonal splendor of the original Valco lap steel pickup, while eliminating the physical limitations of the vintage string-through design.”

The Supro Ozark is available for $899.

For more information, head to SuproUSA.com.