Tech 21 Introduces New dUg Pinnick DP-3X Signature Pedal

Tech 21 has introduced its new dUg Pinnick DP-3X Signature pedal. A super-compact adaptation of his Tech 21 Ultra Bass 1000 Signature head, it merges high-end distortion with low-end bass.

Wanting to further streamline his gear for occasions when his full Tech 21 rig simply isn’t practical, Pinnick collaborated on the development of the diminutive, all-analog DP-3X pedal. Personally beta-testing the DP-3X on a recent European tour, Pinnick encountered a different backline in each and every venue. But no matter which amp was on stage, Pinnick was able to nail his tone every night.

In addition to achieving Pinnick's tone, the DP-3X has the flexibility to provide traditional bass amp sounds as well. Mix mode engages Drive to bring in distortion and Chunk for upper harmonics. A Gain button provides additional distortion and compression. In clean/full-range mode, Drive and Chunk disengage, while Comp and Gain remain active. Other controls include 3-band active EQ with switchable Mid and a master Volume.

Other features include a chromatic tuner, headphone capability and an XLR Output to go direct to the PA desk or studio board without compromising detail, warmth or responsiveness. The all-metal housing measures 7.75”l x 2.5”w x 1.25”h and weighs 12 oz.

The street price of the dUg Pinnick DP-3X Signature pedal is $289.

For more info, stop by tech21nyc.com.