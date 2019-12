Our friends at Guitar Nerds are presenting another top-five countdown, this time featuring the Top Five Signature Models of Women Guitarists. Among the honorees is Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, shown above with her signature Gibson Explorer.

As Nerd spokesman Mark mentions in the video, “There were so many awesome guitars that could have been on this list, we’ve compiled some honorary mentions.”

Take a look, and be sure to visit Guitar Nerds YouTube channel for more of their great videos.