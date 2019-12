In advance of this month's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the gang at AXL Guitars has released two intentionally mysterious teaser videos for their new line of guitars.

The videos were posted with the line, "Be the first to see the all new AXL USA 2014 line at Winter NAMM 2014."

The AXL USA booth (#5476) will be in Hall B at the NAMM Show, which takes place in Anaheim, California, January 23 to 26.

For more about AXL USA, visit the company's official website and Facebook page.