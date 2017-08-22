Uwe Bossert Demos the Kemper Profiler Looper and New Delays

Kemper Amps recently shared this video that features guitarist Uwe Bossert demoing the Kemper Profiler looper function and new delays.

With the Profiler, players are able to extract the exact tone and feel from any amp in their collection.

A profile doesn't only capture the amp itself, but every aspect of the cabinet and microphone configuration as well. The Profiler also ships with hundreds of amps and rigs already installed.

Check out the clip below, and look out for captions that explain which delay sounds Bossert is using.

