Victory Debuts V30 The Countess MkII Amp

Victory V30 The Countess MkII Amp (Image credit: Victory Amplification)

Victory Amps has announced its new V30 The Countess MkII Amp. The 42-watt, two-channel, three-mode all-valve guitar amp replaces Victory's first ever Compact amp head, which the company developed with Guthrie Govan. Govan of course, had input on the V30 The Countess MkII Amp as well.

The V30 The Countess MkII has an extra footswitchable crunch mode to the clean channel that offers a whole new palette of pushed clean, crunch and light overdrive tones. In addition, the power section now features a footswitch-able ‘Nomod’ function to tighten up the bass resonance that some V30 users found a little thick at times.

The V30MKII has also been updated with external bias test and adjustment points. The skeletonized metal chassis is now finished in a super cool black chrome powder coat, protected by an included padded carry bag. Like its predecessor, there is a low-power mode accessible from the front-panel power switch that drops the output to around 7 watts RMS. Guitarists can choose to run either two 6L6 or two EL34 power valves for subtle differences in tone and response. A series effects loop is also included.

Other key specs & info:

Valves: 4 x 12AX7, 2 x 6L6 or EL34

Size: 342(w) x 185(h) x 185mm(d)

Weight: 8.2kg (18.1lbs)

Footswitches (channel change/crunch and Nomod) and a padded carry bag are included. The street price of the V30 is $1,239.

For more on Victory Amps, stop by victoryamps.com.