Video: Electro-Harmonix Releases Soul Food Overdrive Pedal

Electro-Harmonix has announced the latest addition to its range of overdrive and distortion pedals: the Soul Food.

This transparent overdrive can fatten a guitarist’s tone in all the right places without compromising or changing it.

The Soul Food’s unique design features boosted power rails for extra headroom and definition. Uses range from a clean boost all the way to heavy amp saturation—all achieved without adding coloration. This pedal was built for the tone conscious player who needs to cut through a mix without altering the voice of his or her instrument.

The control layout includes Volume, Treble and Drive knobs. Volume sets the overall output level of the pedal while Drive adjusts the saturation and gain. The Treble control seemingly pulls shimmering upper harmonics out of thin air without sounding shrill. With an internal switch, the player can choose to run the Soul Food in high-quality buffered or true bypass modes to help keep a healthy effect chain.

The Soul Food pedal is housed in a compact die-cast package, is shipped with a 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter, can be powered by a 9-volt battery and carries a U.S. list price of $83.74.

For more about the Soul Food, visit ehx.com.