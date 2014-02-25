Video: Fender Celebrates 60 Years of the Stratocaster

Fender has created a new video in celebration of the Stratocaster's 60th anniversary.

The three-and-a-half-minute clip, which you can check out below, features appearances by — and comments from — the likes of Jeff Beck, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills, Jim Root, Eric Clapton, John Mayer, Raphael Saadiq, Nile Rodgers, Don Felder, Yngwie Malmsteen, Buddy Guy, Billy Corgan, Eric Johnson and a whole lot more.

For more information about the Strat and some of the company's 2014 anniversary models, visit fender.com.