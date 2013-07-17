Vox Announces MINI3 G2 Portable Modeling Amplifier

Vox Amplification has added the Mini3 G2 to its Mini series of guitar amplifiers.

Combining renowned VOX modeling technology, flexible battery or AC power, and versatile onboard features, the Mini3 G2 is ideal for any performer in need of a portable amplifier.

The Mini3 G2 provides 11 highly accurate, wide-ranging amplifier models, starting with the coveted VOX British tone and including classic historic amps as well as contemporary high-gain units such as the new and powerfully-distorting CALI METAL model. In addition, a clean, non-distorting amp model preserves the natural quality of any acoustic instrument as well as a keyboard.

A total of eight effects are on-board, including: compressor, chorus, flanger, tremolo, reverb and delay (complete with Tap Tempo). One effect and one reverb/delay can be operated simultaneously. Amps and effects can be easily dialed in via a newly re-designed user interface that provides more intuitive top panel controls.

New to the VOX Mini series is the built-in VOX original "Bassilator" circuit to cover the ultra-low-frequency overtones that are not obtainable via EQ. This is particularly effective for high-gain models and produces an intensely heavy sound that is uncommon for an amp of this size.

In addition to the instrument input, the Mini3 G2 also offers a separate mic input — complete with its own volume knob and reverb/delay level control - allowing it to function as a portable P.A. system. A convenient AUX input is provided for jamming along to a CD or MP3, or for use with any audio source. The headphone output allows for private practice or use as a line out for recording, and also enables the Mini3 G2 to be used as a personal monitor when hooked to larger sound system.

Designed for true mobility, the Mini3 G2 can run anywhere for up to 30 hours on six AA batteries; an AC adaptor is included for stationary use. For the on-the-go musician or street performer, the Mini3 G2 comes with its own stylish strap, allowing it to be easily carried, or even worn during performance. The Mini3 G2 comes in a choice of colors: black, ivory, and "classic," which features traditional VOX diamond pattern grill cloth.

The VOX Mini3 G2 will be in stores in Summer 2013 with a US Street price of $119.99.

For more about Vox, visit voxamps.com.