Vox Introduces Custom Series AC10C1 10-Watt Tube Amp — Video

Vox has announced its new AC10C1, a 10-watt tube amplifier that joins Vox's flagship lineup of tube amps, the Custom Series.

More portable than the AC15 and more powerful than the AC4, the AC10C1 provides an array of classic Vox tones and comes equipped with studio-quality reverb and a master volume.

The AC10 was one of the first amplifiers to bear the Vox name and was available only for a short period of time in the early 1960s. Long adored for its ability to achieve rich, articulate tube tone at very manageable volumes, the AC10 has become a highly coveted piece of Vox history since its discontinuation in 1965.

Now in 2015, Vox reintroduces the AC10C1 to provide players with an easy way to enjoy the legendary VOX top boost sound. The AC10C1 comes equipped with Gain, Bass, Treble, Reverb and Master Volume for sound-shaping flexibility to provide the classic Vox tone anywhere.

“This is the perfect amp whether recording, playing live or just messing around at home,” says Brian Piccolo, brand manager for Vox. “This is without a doubt one of the best-sounding amplifiers we've ever produced!”

For more information, visit voxamps.com/ac10c1 and watch the new video below.

AC10C1 Specifications