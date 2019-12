In this new video posted this month by Vox Amps, guitarist (and Vox Product Specialist) Freddy DeMarco puts the company's new Night Train NT15H-G2 guitar amp through its paces.

The NT15H-G2 is a 15-watt, all-tube head that offers classic and new Vox tones in a compact and portable design.

It offers robust all-tube sound with class AB design. The pre-amp is driven by three 12AX7 tube. The power amp contains two EL84 tubes.

For more information, visit voxamps.com.