Washburn Introduces EA40SCE Acoustic/Electric Guitar

Washburn Guitars has introduced the EA40SCE acoustic/electric guitar.

The model is based on Washburn's original, feedback-resistant Festival Series body style.

The EA40SCE is a thin, jumbo-style acoustic/electric guitar with a Florentine cutaway for upper-fret access. It features a book-matched solid Alaskan Sitka spruce top with quarter-sawn scalloped bracing and flame maple back and sides.

A smooth satin-finished maple neck is topped with a rosewood fingerboard that matches the rosewood bridge.

The bound flame maple capped headstock features a pearl-inlaid Washburn logo and a stylized W, plus gold Washburn die cast tuners. The rosette features mahogany with hinge motifs of maple.

The EA40SCE is well suited to live performance due to its thin, feedback-reducing body. It features Fishman Presys+ electronics for natural-sounding amplified tone.

The Presys+ includes a built-in tuner. Notch and Phase controls further reduce the possibilities of feedback.

The EA40SCE has a suggested retail price of $890.90.

For more information, visit Washburn.com.