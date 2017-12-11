Xotic Effects Announces Limited Edition Andy Timmons BBP-AT Signature Series Pedal

Once again, Xotic Effects has combined forces with Andy Timmons to release a limited run of 3,000 BBP-AT signature series pedals.

The pedal includes an Andy Timmons guitar pick and trial link to his new website, guitarxperience.net, where users can get lessons, tips and behind the scenes access to all things Andy Timmons.

Capable of 30dB+ clean boost and smokin' overdrive tones, the BB-Preamp Andy Timmons signature model is a reincarnation of the original Xotic Effects BB-Preamp that first hit the market in 2005.

Features:

• Powerful overdrive tones with flexible tone shaping options

• Adjustable ±15dB two band active EQ

• Permanent part of Andy Timmons live and studio rig

To find out more, visit xotic.us.