Xotic Effects Launches Soul Driven AH Pedal

(Image credit: Xotic Effects)

Van Nuys, California-based Xotic Effects has introduced its new Soul Driven AH pedal.

From the company:

Created by Xotic and inspired by guitarist Allen Hinds, this pedal is one of a limited run of 1,500 pedals that will be produced.

The Soul Driven AH produces creamy boost and overdriven tones that enhance the harmonics while maintaining the transparency of your guitar tone. It also features a mid boost knob that pushes the mid-range frequencies creating more dynamics giving your tone more clarity. The Soul Driven AH will help you find the sweet spot every time.

Included with the Soul Driven AH is a download card to Allen Hind’s latest album, Fly South, and a certificate of authenticity.

Soul Driven AH features:

True Bypass switching

Volume, gain, tone and mid boost controls

9-volt battery powered

Can be used with 18v power adaptors

Blue Nickel Plating finish

Built in blue LED light and blue knobs.

MSRP: $210 | Street Price: $168

For more information, visit xotic.us.