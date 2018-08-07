Xotic Releases New All-Brass Patch Cables

Xotic has announced its new All-Brass patch cables.

The company's All-Brass technology provides a low-noise to high performance ratio to achieve the highest levels of transparency and maximize the user's audio signal.

The All-Brass jacks, engineered with brass and nickel-plated, ensure optimal signal transfer with low capacitance for a clear, more defined sound. Designed to save space, the cable's thin pancake-style shape frees up pedalboard room for any effects aficionado.

Xotic’s stress relief feature holds the cable in place for superior durability, preventing breakdowns on the road and in the studio. The nickel-plated layer provides protection from corrosion, increases connectivity and allows the cable to lock into any pedal with ease.

Patch cables are available through Xotic dealers and the Xotic online shop in 6" and 12", single and 2-packs.

For more info on the cables, head on over to xotic.us.