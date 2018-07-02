Yamaha Introduces New CSF Series Acoustic Parlor Guitars

Yamaha CSF1 and CSF3 Parlor Acoustic Guitars (Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has introduced its new CSF1 and CSF3 parlor acoustic guitars. Coming 15 years after Yamaha ended its initial run of CSF models, the CSF1 and CSF3 offer significant upgrades over their predecessors.

The CSF1 has a solid Sitka spruce top mated to laminated mahogany back and sides, a nato neck, a blackwood fingerboard and bridge, abalone rosette, and the original Yamaha SRT Zero Impact passive pickup system. The premium CSF3 matches the features of the CSF1 and adds a solid mahogany back and sides and mahogany body binding. Both models come in a natural gloss finish.

The 20-fret fingerboard sports a scale length of 600mm (23.7"), and each model comes with a new hard bag.

The CSF1 ($645) and CSF3 ($880) are available now.

For more on the guitars, head on over to yamahaguitars.com.